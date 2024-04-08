Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,065 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 367.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BCAT stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.