Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,696 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Bancroft Fund worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

