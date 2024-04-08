Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

