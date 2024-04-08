Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.40 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.70.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

