Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,811 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQL opened at $13.25 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

