Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,520 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

