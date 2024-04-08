Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 972.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $168.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $272.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

