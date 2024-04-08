Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $248,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EMO opened at $41.32 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
