Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEV stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

