Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4,035.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $518.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

