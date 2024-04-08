Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.8% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $13.25 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

