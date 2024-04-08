Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 50,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.