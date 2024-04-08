Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 265,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

