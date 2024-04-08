Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 106,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 49,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

