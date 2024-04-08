Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

