Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,105,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 267,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.