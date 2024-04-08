Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $595.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

