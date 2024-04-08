Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJANFree Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJAN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

KJAN opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January (BATS:KJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.