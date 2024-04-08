Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJAN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

KJAN opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

