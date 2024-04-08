Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

