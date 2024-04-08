Blue Trust Inc. Buys 75 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 937.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $362.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

