Blue Trust Inc. Buys 781 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,867 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

