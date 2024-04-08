Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RL opened at $171.95 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

