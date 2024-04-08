Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Shares of CROX opened at $134.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

