Blue Trust Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

CSGP opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

