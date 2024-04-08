Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 40.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 206,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $60.06 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $247,516.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,658 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

