Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.