Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

