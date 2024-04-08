Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get Euronav alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.