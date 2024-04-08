Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $10.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.