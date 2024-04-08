Blue Trust Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

