Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 201.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

