BMO Capital Markets Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $122.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.77.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $20,417,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

