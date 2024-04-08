BMO Capital Markets Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 176,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

