Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXP opened at $61.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

