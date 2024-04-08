Brett Taft Sells 9,800 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -546.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

