Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.