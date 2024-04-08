Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $170.00 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

