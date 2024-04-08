Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

