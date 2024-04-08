Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

