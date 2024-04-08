Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Workday by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Workday by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Workday by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,202 shares of company stock worth $103,358,281. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

