Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
