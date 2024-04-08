Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 621,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175,589 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.83 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

