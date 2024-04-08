Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

