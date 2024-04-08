Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

