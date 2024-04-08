Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

