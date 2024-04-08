Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $57.29

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.06 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

