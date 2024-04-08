Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $109.71

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.71.
VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
NYSE VAC opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.64%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
