Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) PT at $32.67

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

