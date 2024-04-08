Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $575.45

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.45.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $444.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.86. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
