Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Business First Bancshares worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFST. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

