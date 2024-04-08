Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 165,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.40 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.70.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

